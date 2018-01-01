Latest News

Homefest weekend packed with activities

Posted 6/20/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City’s Main Street will be hopping June 22 and 23, with Homefest weekend kicking off on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and running late into Saturday night. Street dances, music, food and vendors are ready for the reunion weekend as former Watford City High School students and residents make their annual trek back to their hometown.

Homefest has been happening at the end of June for many years. Giving alumni and family a chance to meet up at a time where they can see the maximum amount of people has always been the goal. Homefest brings longtime McKenzie County residents back from out of state and local residents the time to mingle and have a Main Street party.

This year’s Homefest will be a bit different than the last few. The Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce is providing the street space and setup, restrooms and stage. Everything else is sponsored by local businesses.

The bars on Main Street are providing the entertainment - Big Skillet will play on the main stage both Friday and Saturday evenings and into the night. Beaver Creek Creations is sponsoring the baby pageant and the Watford City Veterinary Center is sponsoring the pet costume contest.

McKenzie County Farmers Union has graciously taken on the Main Street kid zone and will have an area set aside for bouncy houses and kid-friendly activities. Larsen Drug is sponsoring Bingo on Main Street.

Besides the events on Main Street, there are many other Homefest activities taking place around Watford City.

