Latest News

Homefest ready to roll

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

While other communities wait until the chilly days of Fall for their town’s homecoming celebrations, Watford City celebrates the second to last weekend of June.

“People want to come home when the weather is great,” said Lindsay Wingerter. “Summer has so many things to do, so we figure that this is the weekend to draw people back to their home town.”

Class reunions will run all weekend and many families also plan their family reunions during Homefest weekend.

“I know of a family originally from Watford City who is planning to come back to have their children baptized in Watford the weekend of Homefest,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Gumke. “This is the weekend that families gather and people come home.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer