Homecoming brings excitement to W.C.H.S.

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Farmer Staff

It is Homecoming Week at Watford City High School

Ten Watford City High School seniors have been chosen by their classmates as Homecoming Queen/King and Princess/Prince candidates.

The candidates for Queen/King and Princess/Prince are Sydney Sanford, Kaylin Monsen, Morgan Stebbins, Gracie Johnsrud, Lindsay Peterson, Nevada Berquist, Jessen Homiston, Cory Wright, Brock Haugeberg and Cauy Hartel.

