Latest News

Holistic dining finally becomes a reality

Posted 8/15/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While many women dream of opening a holistic restaurant, Lindy Collins has done just that. The owner of Watford City’s Metanoia, held a grand opening of her new business on Aug. 4.

After experiencing some health issues, Collins began exploring healthier options. With a big family in mind, what started as an idea for a health food store eventually evolved into a restaurant.

It was all of these different aspects of Collins’ business plan that inspired the company’s name, Metanoia. The meaning of Metanoia comes from an ancient Greek word derived from the journey of changing one’s mind, heart, self or way of life.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer