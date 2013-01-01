Latest News

Hogue answers the nation’s call to serve

Posted 5/23/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Jarek Hogue, one of Watford City High School’s Class of 2018 graduates, is on his way to the U.S. Naval Academy. After a rigorous application process, Hogue can hardly believe that his longtime dream of becoming a naval officer is beginning.

Hogue and his family moved to Watford City from New Mexico in 2013 when he was 13 years old. Hogue was quickly swept up into the academic and athletic opportunities in Watford City.

Hogue’s list of academic and athletic accomplishments is long, including carrying a high GPA, leading the varsity basketball and football teams as a captain and leading his fellow students as a Student Council member.

With all of that, however, Hogue was not sure that he had done enough to merit acceptance into one of the United States military academies.

His first choice was always the Naval Academy, but Hogue prepared to apply to West Point Military Academy, the US Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. He would have been happy to attend any of the three.

