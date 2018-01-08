Latest News

HOA manager charged with stealing $30,000

Posted 8/01/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Russell Winchester, the president of the Buffalo Hills Homeowners Association (HOA), is facing three Class B felony charges for taking $30,000 from the HOA’s bank account.

In court documents, on July 23, Pamela LaRue, HOA treasurer, provided McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department officers with bank statements that showed multiple unauthorized transactions from Amazon, Verizon and American Express and others. She also provided false bank statements that Winchester had given her.

LaRue told officers that Winchester was the only person who had access to the HOA account and that he was hesitant to provide her with the books. She also stated that Winchester had closed a previous account and opened a new HOA account.

