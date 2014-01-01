Latest News

Hinricksen hired as new McKenzie County Ambulance Supervisor

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After a recent decision by the McKenzie County Ambulance Board, effective Jan. 1, Tana Hinricksen has been promoted to being the McKenzie County Ambulance Supervisor. Hinricksen is replacing Jim Johnsrud, who has previously served in the position.

“It’s something that’s been in the works for a while,” says Hinricksen. “Nothing will change. We want to maintain everything that we do for the community and make sure we’re up to par on that.”

As Hinricksen expresses a sense of ease that she will still have Johnsrud by her side, she’s excited to take on a step up in her career.

“It makes you feel better in your life, that everything you’ve worked hard for was for a reason,” says Hinricksen.

Hinricksen has worked as a paramedic for the McKenzie County Ambulance since 2014 and in the past year worked closely with Johnsrud as shes geared up for the lead role of supervisor. Prior to her days as a medic, Hinricksen worked as a certified nursing assistant in Williston.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer