Latest News

Highway Patrol seeks information on pickup

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of dark colored dually pickup who may have information regarding a motorcycle fatality on U.S. Highway 85 near Grassy Butte on Sept. 8.

According to a news release, a picture of the pickup was taken just before the crash occurred from a camera that was mounted on the motorcycle. The patrol also has a photo of the vehicle that was taken from the responding trooper’s dash camera.

If anyone has information on the owner of the vehicle, they are being asked to contact the North Dakota Highway Patrol at (701) 328-2467 or ndhpwest@nd.gov.