Latest News

Highway 23 business route gets a facelift

Posted 6/13/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Summer road construction is underway in Watford City. And one of the biggest projects now underway in Watford City runs in front of Cash Wise and Cenex, from Main Street east to the roundabout, and from the roundabout north to 4th Ave. NE.

Justin Smith, Watford City superintendent of public works, said that the project will include three lanes of traffic, curb and gutters, street lighting, a new culvert at Cherry Creek, improved drainage along all ditches and a new water main from 7th to 11th Street SE.

