Latest News

High school’s mural project captures area’s life, culture

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Over 200 artists collaborated to bring to life a hallway-sized mural celebrating local art and culture at Watford City High School last week. Most of those artists were high school art, music and drama students. They were joined by teaching artist Markus Tracy, brought to town through a residency with the Long X Arts Foundation.

Tracy resides in Las Vegas and travels throughout the country, working in communities and schools. Tracy is a rostered artist with the North Dakota Commission for the Arts and was pleased when he was contacted by the Long X Arts Foundation with an invitation to guide local artists in creating a mural at Watford City High School.

Tracy is known for his successful partnerships with schools, museums, civic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and correctional facilities throughout the United States. Along with exhibiting his work nationally, Tracy has been awarded numerous public art commissions, grants, and artist in residencies throughout the United States.

After reading about Tracy and reviewing his work, Jessie Scofield, Long X Arts Foundation director, knew that he was just the artist that the after school art club at W.C.H.S. needed.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer