Latest News

High School musical dons Christmas theme

Posted 11/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City High School’s Drama Club has been busy the past several weeks in preparation for their very special musical production just in time for the Christmas season.

The club will be presenting “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens in the school’s auditorium on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

“In the play, Scrooge is reborn and learns the significance of serving the needy,” explains Mike Housel, music director. “And we thought that we would use the production as an opportunity to stock the shelves of the McKenzie County Food Pantry during the holidays.”

According to Housel, tickets for the performance are $8 for students and $15 for adults. But if audience members bring a canned good to donate to the food pantry, they will receive a significant discount on their ticket price. The admission ticket also provides attendees with a chance to socialize and snack on desserts before the show.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer