Latest News

Heritage Day keeps history alive

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Every year as McKenzie County prepares to bid farewell to summer, the McKenzie County Heritage Park hosts an all day event honoring the county’s ancestors.

This year’s Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Park at 950 2nd Ave. SW in Watford City.

Like in Heritage Days past, the equipment of days gone by will be running at full capacity. A group of local men, many whose own ancestors used the very machinery, will use the belt driven saws in the sawmill to cut logs. The tractors will be running and the threshing machine will create a monster straw pile for the kids to dig through in hopes of finding coins.

