Heritage Day around the corner

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Every summer, McKenzie County residents say goodbye to the warmer months of summer as they prepare for the upcoming months of fall and winter by gathering together at the McKenzie County Heritage Park as it hosts an all day event honoring the county’s ancestors.

This year’s Heritage Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Park located at 950 2nd Ave. SW in Watford City.

As those involved with the special event look forward to celebrating the 21st annual Heritage Day, members of the McKenzie County Heritage Park say this year’s event will cling close to tradition by embracing the county’s ancestry. But events will also focus on educating the community about ways of farmers and how they got by with resources that were more sparse in the old days.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to see how farm machinery works,” says Sandy Rieker, McKenzie County Heritage Association director, who remains nostalgic about the times back then.

