Latest News

Helping young girls build self-esteem

Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Did you know that 62 percent of young girls suffer from low self-esteem and that suffering from low self-esteem can lead to poor decision making, toxic relationships and destructive behavior?

Fortunately, BIO Girls is proven to increase self-esteem, which in turn creates value-driven decisions, rather than following the crowd and many other important attributes to successfully take on life.

For 12 weeks, young girls ranging from second through the sixth grades have been participating in BIO Girls (Beautiful Inside and Out) on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. in the Watford City Civic Center.

“The mission of BIO Girls is to improve the self-esteem of adolescent girls through empowerment of self and service to others,” says Robin Schmidt, BIO Girls of Watford City co-director.

