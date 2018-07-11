Latest News

Healthcare system to host free Women’s Day Expo

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Writer

On Nov. 10, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. (MCHS) will be presenting the Women’s Day Health Expo 2018 at the Rough Rider Center. The whole event has a new look this year. And, for the first time ever, there will be free admission to the entire event.

The day will include a 25 booth (and counting) vendor show, multiple health-related breakout sessions, fitness teaser classes and a guest appearance by one of North Dakota’s top trauma surgeons, Dr. Mary Aaland.

The decision to go to a completely free format, according to Curtis, came out of a desire to make all the events accessible to everyone.

“While the dinner and speakers were so great the last few years, the expense was high,” Curtis said. “Because of that, the cost of admittance was high, which excluded many from attending.”

Dr. Mary Aaland, according to Curtis, is an exceptional speaker and her message is one that attendees will not want to miss.

