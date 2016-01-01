Latest News

Healthcare system on solid financial footing

12/27/17

Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc. (MCHS) new $75.4 million facility moves rapidly toward a late spring of 2018 opening, Dan Kelly, MCHS CEO, shared some very good news with healthcare system delegates during the system’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

“This was our best year financially, stated Kelly. “We saw our total margins improve from 0.6 percent in fiscal year 2016 to 10.8 percent in 2017.”

According to Kelly, during the past year, the system saw its total unaudited revenues increase from $16,992,283 to $19,392,115 while expenses only increased from $16,881,995 in 2016 to $17,300,271 in 2017.

“Our operating margins reflect the direct money that we received from patient care,” stated Kelly. “I would expect that the audited financial numbers will be better than what I am presenting today.”

