Head-on on N.D. 23 claims one life, injures one

Posted 7/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 29-year-old Los Alamos, N.M., man was killed in a head-on collision between a pickup and a semi truck that occurred nine miles east of Watford City at 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Steven Candelaria, who had been called in for reckless driving, was driving a 2014 Ford Raptor east on North Dakota Highway 23 at a high rate of speed. Candelaria was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and as he crested the hill, he struck a 2014 International semi truck, being driven by John Farris, 48, of Hooper, Utah, head-on.

