Hatter resigns from Alexander City Council

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jerry Hatter has resigned from his seat on the Alexander City Council as part of a pretrial diversion agreement with the McKenzie County State’s Attorney office. His resignation letter was submitted to the city council during its March 7 meeting.

According to Chaz Neff, McKenzie County State’s Attorney, part of the pretrial diversion agreement was that Hatter maintain his plea of not guilty.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hatter’s prosecution would be suspended until June 12, 2018, on the condition that he resign his office as Alexander City councilman by March 9, 2018. At the conclusion of the pretrial diversion period, the case would be dismissed.

Hatter was accused of violating the state’s campaign laws when he hung a sign on a city fire truck during Alexander’s Old Settlers’ Day Parade on Sept. 2, 2017.

