Hatter edges Perry for Alexander council seat

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jerry Hatter, the former mayor of Alexander, narrowly defeated Bob Perry in Alexander’s special election to fill the seat vacated when Richard Modine, a first-term councilman, resigned from the Alexander City Council.

Hatter garnered 38 votes, while Perry came in a close second with 36 votes in the Sept. 12 election.

