Hard work by Blue Santas brings help for area’s needy

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Now that the excitement of Christmas is over, the hardworking police officers of the Blue Santas project can relax.

This last holiday season, the Blue Santas Foundation raised over $15,000, as well as gathered many other needed items for families in need across the community.

“Every year, we provide help to families truly in need,” says Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen. “This operation is meant to put people in our community back on their feet.”

The Blue Santas project is a 501 non-profit organization that is sponsored by the Watford City Police Foundation and involves many members of the Watford City Police Department.

Each year, the officers and their spouses volunteer countless hours, whether it’s through bagging groceries or participating in other fundraisers, to make a difference for families in dire need.

One of the big efforts is bagging groceries at Cash Wise. As customers check out, they are given the option to donate money into a canister placed alongside an officer at the end of the checkout line.

