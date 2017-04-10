Latest News

Hanging up his shield

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As a young Ramsey County, Minn., deputy sheriff Bob Perry vividly remembers back in 1981 when he first saw and fell in love with the North Dakota Badlands.

“I was coming to Watford City to visit with some of my friends who were doing pipeline work here,” recalls Perry. “When I crested the hill on the south side of the Badlands, I said to myself this is where I want to live and work. It was so pretty and pristine.”

That visit quickly led Perry, who is officially retiring from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 13, to a law enforcement career in McKenzie County that would span 37 years.

