Hamilton to be featured speaker at Watford City’s Women’s Day

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

More than 20 years ago, the McKenzie County Healthcare System wanted to honor local women. They held a lunch to honor and celebrate women who were a part of the community.

Starting small and building over the years, Women’s Day is still a time to honor and celebrate women.

“Every year we try to bring someone that will emphasize the message that we are trying to spread,” said Sundeen. “This year, Bethany Hamilton is a speaker who appeals to a large range of ages and experience. I am excited to have her.”

Bethany Hamilton is a professional surfer who lost an arm when she was attacked by a 14-foot tiger shark while surfing.

