Latest News

Gymnastics to shine at annual “Night of Stars” performance

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The Badlands Gymnastics Club has been entertaining residents of McKenzie County for over 30 years, and at the end of the season all of the gymnasts gear up for show time under the bright lights as they dazzle the audience with their achievements born from all the hard work they’ve invested through the season.

And at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, Watford City’s Rough Rider Center will be the place to be for gymnastics lovers as the Badlands Gymnastics Club presents this year’s Night of Stars show, ‘Adventure Awaits.’

“They’ve been working very hard on perfecting their form and polishing up their skills,” says Kelcee Wold, assistant coach and treasurer of the Badlands Gymnastics Club.

“There’s so much great music. The kids are loving their routines because each one is jam-packed with as many skills as possible that go with their group’s Disney themed music,” exclaims Wold.

Gymnasts will perform to the music from films such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Cars, Sing, Avengers, and of course, the highly popularized - Frozen.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer