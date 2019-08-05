Latest News

Gun range taking shape

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As scrapers and other earth-moving equipment are busy carving out a new entrance road, and leveling dirt for new shooting lanes as well as a new building, Brooks Kummer couldn’t be happier with the progress being made so far this spring on a new public shooting facility.

“Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners is working on building the new entrance road right now,” states Kummer, a board member of the McKenzie County Sportsmen’s Club. “And they are starting to shape the ground for our new shooting range.”

According to Kummer, the club has hired Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners to do the site work for the building and the shooting lanes at a cost of $250,000. The company is donating the work to build the approximate half-mile of entrance road into the new road range.

And Kummer, who along with his wife Carol, donated between 50 and 60 acres of land southeast of Watford City, believes shooting enthusiasts are going to be thrilled to finally have a safe and secure area to shoot once the facility opens.

Area residents have been without a shooting range ever since the Badlands Shooting Club’s gun range on the east side of Watford City was closed by a court order in October of 2104.

