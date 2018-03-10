Latest News

Gun range gets planning and zoning approval

Posted 10/03/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of safety concerns that were raised by county resident Jason Gressman and Jim Talbert, McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Department director and one nearby homeowner, the McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for a Firearms Facility Overlay District that would pave the way for a new gun range near Watford City. That recommendation will now be considered at the Oct. 2 county commissioners meeting.

During a lengthy 3-hour public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 26, Talbert told the commission that he believed the county needed to help the McKenzie County Sportsmen’s Club, which requested the firearms facility overall district, find a more suitable site than what they were proposing.

“I believe the applicant will have a safe site,” stated Talbert. “But there are always unintended occurrences. There is a need for extreme safety. Accidents will happen and there is a threat to nearby residents.”

