Latest News

Ground breaks for McKenzie County Veterans Park

Posted 8/15/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Under a hot, sunny sky, sticking shovels in the dirt for McKenzie County’s new veterans park was an act three years in the making.

“We’re excited about digging some dirt today,” Jerry Samuelson, McKenzie County’s veteran services officer, told the crowd on hand.

Local dignitaries spoke in a short ceremony late last Friday morning before 40 or 50 attendees at the current Veterans Memorial Park south of First International Bank & Trust in Watford City.

About $1.5 million have been raised for the $2.5 million project, Samuelson said, with contributions from Watford City, McKenzie County, the American Legion, First International and other donors.

