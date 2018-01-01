Latest News

Grills faces felony charges for child abuse

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 42-year-old man is facing a Class C felony charge of child abuse after he was stopped by a McKenzie County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy in Alexander on Oct. 23, 2018.

In court documents filed with the Northwest District Court on Dec. 13, it is alleged that Sean Grills, 42, threw shoes and verbally berated a 10-year-old juvenile male and pushed him against a wall and held him there by the throat, while also slamming an 11-year-old juvenile male onto the floor and landing on his back. Court documents also allege that a 9-year-old female was punched in the chest.

