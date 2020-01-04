Latest News

Governor orders the closing of more retail to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus

Posted 4/01/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in North Dakota on Friday, March 27, Gov. Doug Burgum expanded business closures in the state to include all salons operated by licensed cosmetologists, including manicurists and estheticians, as well as massage therapy, barbershop and tattoo/body art facilities until April 6.

The governor’s actions last Friday amended his March 19 executive order that directed the closure of all recreational facilities, health clubs, athletic facilities and theaters, including movie theaters and music or entertainment venues, as well as all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments, except for takeout, delivery, curbside, drive-through and off-sale.

As of Monday, March 30, of the 3,837 individuals tested, 109 people tested positive for the virus in North Dakota. Currently, 19 people are hospitalized because of the virus and two people have died. The two people who have died are a man in his 90s from Cass County and a woman in her 80s from McHenry County. Both had underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer