Governor orders closing of bars and restaurants to on-site patrons

Posted 3/25/20 (Wed)

By Ashley Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Following North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order that ordered the closing of all bars and restaurants to onsite patrons on Thursday, March 19, in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Watford City businesses are doing everything that they can to do their part. The executive order did provide that takeout, delivery, drive-through or off-sale services may continue.

The governor’s order went into effect as the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19, including at least two additional cases of community spread, in which the sourc

e of the infection is unknown.

As of Monday, March 23, the state has tested 1,355 samples with 30 positive cases of the virus being reported with four individuals being hospitalized.

Burleigh County leads the state with 16 positive cases, while there are seven positive cases in Morton County. There has also been three positive cases in Ward County, two in Pierce County and one each in Cass and Ramsey counties.

Watford City pharmacies

provide curbside delivery

“We had like eight bottles of Ester-C that were stocked and some guy came in and bought them all,” says Josslyn Dodds of Barrett Pharmacy & Variety.

It wouldn’t take long for Dodds to realize putting restrictions on shelf products was going to be necessary in order for there to be fair distribution, she says.

“We want to provide what people need but you have to think of other people, you know,” says Dodds. “We still have to function through the crazy panic. It’s like just wash your hands, people.”

