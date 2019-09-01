Latest News

Governor: North Dakota stands at cusp of new era

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Gov. Doug Burgum outlined an ambitious policy agenda that addresses the state’s workforce challenges, increases accountability and budget transparency and makes major investments in people and projects that will benefit North Dakotans today and well into the future during his 2019 State of the State Address on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Speaking to a joint session of the North Dakota Legislature on its opening day of its 2019 session, Burgum highlighted the state’s record-high population of 760,000; its No. 1 quality of life ranking; strong assets derived from abundant natural resources such as soil, water, coal, wind, gas and oil; and private-sector prosperity driving the state’s robust economy.

As a result of these factors and the foundation laid by the Burgum-Sanford administration in its first two years, Burgum said that North Dakota is positioned to make smart, bold investments with long-lasting impacts while delivering a fiscally conservative and structurally sound budget that improves transparency and replenishes reserves - all without raising taxes.

“We stand at the cusp of a new era in North Dakota’s history. And by harnessing the courage to dare greatly, we will cultivate a prosperous future for generations to come,” stated Burgum. “With action, we will shine.”

