Gov. Burgum brings Main Street Initiative to Watford

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his team will be in Watford City on Thursday, May 23, as they are hosting a public listening session and discussing ways of how the community can continue attracting and maintaining a vibrant workforce community. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Outlaws’ Gallery.

“This is something that the governor and I have really been looking forward to,” says Brent Sanford, Lt. Governor. “Watford City will be the 49th listening session we’ve held.”

The community is encouraged to attend the event as the governor discusses important attributes that play into a thriving community.

The three pillars of the governor’s Main Street Initiative are attracting and retaining a 21st century workforce; promoting a healthy, vibrant community; and facilitating smart, efficient infrastructure.

“Half a million residents from 64 different communities of North Dakota have been engaged so far,” says Sanford.

According to Sanford, his hometown community of Watford City has changed immensely since he moved away in 2004 and now coming back.

“There’s a stark difference when you compare Watford City now to back then,” says Sanford.

