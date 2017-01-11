Latest News

Giving students a good breakfast

Posted 11/01/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Bambi Shelley, McKenzie County School District No. 1 school nutrition director, is always looking for ways to bring better nutrition and better access to good food choices to the district’s students. She works closely with the food staff at all three schools in Watford City. She talks to students and tries to implement change to better the food system.

Last summer, while at a North Dakota Department of Public Instruction training in Bismarck, Shelley learned about a breakfast sub grant offered to schools through the Department of Public Instruction. It is called the Team Nutrition School Breakfast Promotion Sub Grant, and its aim is to help more students eat more breakfast.

“This grant offered help in getting students to eat breakfast,” said Shelley. “Studies have shown that students who aren’t hungry are able to focus and both learn better and test better. It seems like something small, but this small change can have far reaching effects.”

