Ghoulish delights in store for Halloween

Posted 10/24/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

With Halloween just around the corner, there are going to be plenty of fun activities, including a Haunted House and hours of “Trick-or-Treating” planned in Watford City for families thanks to the efforts of several community groups.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, the Rough Rider Center will be partnering with the Long X Arts Foundation to host its annual Fall Festival celebration.

This year’s event, which begins at 1 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center, includes pumpkin painting, art stations, swimming, ice skating, bounce houses, games and more. Children are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume for a chance to win a prize.

