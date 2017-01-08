Latest News

Ghosts of North Dakota visits McKenzie County

Posted 8/01/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

For Troy Larson and Terry Hinnenkamp, the story of the Schafer jail has long been at the back of their minds.

“For 10 years, we have occasionally talked about that and we had never been there,” Larson said.

Last Wednesday, the Ghosts of North Dakota photographers visited the infamous site tied to North Dakota’s last lynching, one of many destinations on their latest trip to photograph and document abandoned places in North Dakota.

Along with the Schafer jail, the pair hit other similar spots around McKenzie County, like the ghost town of Charbonneau and the Fairview Lift Bridge and Cartwright Tunnel.

“We love western North Dakota,” Larson said. “Like a place like Charbonneau, it’s a true ghost town. Nobody lives there anymore so when you have the chance to visit those places, you can’t turn them down. Beautiful countryside, great pictures.”

