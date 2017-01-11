Latest News

Getting a start on attending college

Posted 11/01/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In only a few short months, seniors at Watford City High School will leap off the childhood cliff into adulthood. Rachel Meuchel, W.C.H.S. counselor, is trying to help students be ready.

Teaming up with the Bank of North Dakota, Watford City High School hosted a college application day last week. As part of the Bank of North Dakota’s push to encourage local students to apply to North Dakota colleges, volunteers from the bank have travelled all over the state in the month of October holding similar events. The Bank of North Dakota offered to cover the cost of one in-state application for W.C.H.S. students.

Senior Jayden Uhlich was one of the students who took advantage of college application day. After already applying to Minnesota State University in Moorhead, she decided to use her one free North Dakota college application to apply at Dickinson State.

