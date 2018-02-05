Latest News

Fundraising underway for Rough Rider Center playground

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

With the approval by the Watford City Park Board for an addition of an inside playground at the Rough Rider Center, a group of dedicated residents are now hard at work raising the money for the play equipment. Their goal is to have the playground open in time for next winter.

When the Rough Rider Center opened two and a half years ago, local parents were disappointed to see that there was not an indoor playground included in the building. While there was talk before the building was finalized that a playground was being considered, in the end, budget constraints did not allow for one.

One mother has consistently advocated and petitioned for a playground to be added to the Rough Rider Center since its completion.

“A group of mothers and I got together and decided to circulate a petition to find out if others were as interested as us in a playground,” said Sabrina Cowan, a Watford City mother of two. “While many were excited to sign the petition, we also got some push-back from the community for our approach.”

Gathering more than 50 signatures in October of 2016, Cowan and the other playground advocates knew that they were not the only ones who wanted a playground.

