Latest News

Full steam ahead for Arnegard 4th of July

Posted 6/27/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

While a volunteer shortage may strike again this year, Jennifer Schwartz doesn’t think Arnegard’s annual Fourth of July festivities won’t go off with a bang.

“I have the exact same volunteers as last year and I think last year was successful, so I’m hopeful,” the Arnegard Booster Club president said.

About five volunteers have made themselves available to help the Arnegard Booster Club’s annual celebration, set for Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, this year, with fireworks starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

