From the streets to the farm

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Ardith Favorite is on a mission to place as many stray cats as she can in new homes. And she, along with the Watford City Veterinary Center, is hoping that farmers and ranchers in McKenzie County are willing to take these cats in.

“We will release cats to ranchers and farmers who are looking to have cats on their property as barn cats,” says Dr. Victoria Otto of the Watford City Veterinary Center.

Favorite, who is the founder of the Trap Neuter Release (TNR) program in Watford City says her mission is to stop the reproduction of stray animals that are beginning to overrun the city.

“If they’re stray now, they’re going to have kittens that are going to have kittens that become feral,” says Favorite. “And it will result in starving animals.”

But Favorite is also concerned about the strays dying of starvation when the cat’s natural food source goes away during the winter.

