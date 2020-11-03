Latest News

From the Philippines to Watford City

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Today, Mary Hungerford can be found sporting a big grin and a carefree aura as she works hard as a custodian for the McKenzie County Public School District No.1 maintaining the premises of Watford City’s Rough Rider Center. But life hasn’t always been peachy keen for the 43-year-old Filipino native.

Growing up in Nasugbu, Batangas, a province of the Philippines, Hungerford’s life was all work and no play from the very beginning.

As one of seven children, Hungerford learned early on that nothing was handed over freely. And with a family afflicted by the hardships of poverty, she had to put her education on hold so she could stay home and help.

“We were 10 minutes from the beach. So my parents opened cottages that sold Nasugbu merchandise,” Hungerford says. “You couldn’t go to school if you didn’t have money. So that’s how I was able to attend private school.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer