From the Farmers Market to a permanent home

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Hometown Homemade opened at 512 N. Main in Watford City on Tuesday, August 29. The former home of Petals Floral shop, Hometown Homemade is open Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“After 8 years of friendship, we’ve never had a fight,” said Tammy Reeves about her co-owner, Alicia Frye. “We thought that was a pretty good sign that we could work together.”

Frye and Reeves have been selling some of their homemade goods all over town for the last several years and decided it was time to go full time.

Reeves specializes in bath bombs, soaks, bath treats, and grain-free doggie treats. Frye is a self-proclaimed “cake roll lady” and has been selling her baked goods to many loyal customers for years.

