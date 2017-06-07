Latest News

From Nepal to Watford City, one couple’s story

Posted 7/06/17 (Thu)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Ananda Mainali is one of the most positive people you could ever meet. His optimism is infectious. He is a content man, grateful for everything good in his life and he will tell anyone who stops to listen.

Ananda grew up in Nepal. In 1996 he was a practicing lawyer at his cousin’s law firm. He heard about an opportunity to study environmental law at a seven-day conference in Washington, D.C. and he was offered a spot. Like he has done many times over in his life, Ananda said yes.

Just after he touched down in Washington, D.C., Ananda received word that the conference he was supposed to attend had been cancelled. But, with a place to stay for seven days, Ananda decided to take advantage of the chance to see a corner of America. Before many days had passed he was hooked, and decided to start the citizenship process to stay in the United States.

From there, life led him through a series of jobs. Not able to use his law experience to find a job, Ananda started from the bottom. He was drawn to customer service and jumped along the East Coast working everywhere from a shoe store to a coffee shop. Eventually he moved to California and three years ago was looking for a change.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer