Friends don’t let friends shop at chain stores

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City retail businesses have officially begun gearing up for the holiday season! Some stores in particular are even offering a little extra holiday cheer to your shopping experience when you stop by this season.

You may not know this. But small businesses have an upper hand that chain retail stores will always lack - a shopping experience!

Spend five minutes at a local Watford City store and you can rest assured you will have a special shopping experience. You’ll be sipping or sampling something in no time as you ponder on how to narrow down the choices in your basket.

On Watford City’s Main Street, you can bank on finding small stores with a big selection. Where to begin is the biggest question.

“There’s so much offered by the stores up and down Main Street,” says one local resident. “It’s fun to swing by Door 204 for hot apple cider to sip while you shop for a cozy sweater or warm pair of gloves at Meyer’s Dept. Store.”

