Latest News

Fox Hills selected as site for new elementary school

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City is one step closer to having a second elementary school as the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board has chosen a site in the Fox Hills subdivision as its preferred site. That decision came during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 10.

The board had given serious consideration to two other sites in the Homestead subdivision, which are located on the north side of Watford City. But according to Steve Holen, district superintendent, the Fox Hills site, which is located on the east side of town and is in proximity to the new Watford City High School, was the best choice at the present time.

“It (the Fox Hills site) was less of a gamble. We knew that we would have more site work costs at the Homestead location,” states Holen. “It was the right decision fiscally.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer