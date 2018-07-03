Latest News

Four individuals face multiple drug charges

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Four individuals face multiple drug charges ranging from conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia following their arrest on Feb. 15.

According to court documents, on Feb. 15 an agent of the Northwest Narotics Task Force conducted a controlled buy of approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine from Alexis Zee Geary in Arnegard. Prior to the buy, Division of Criminal Investigation officers contacted David Wayne Westover, who had three times previously sold meth, as well as suboxone to undercover officers. During the phone call, Westover said that if the officer left $2,100 with his girlfriend, Gabrielle Nicole Correa, at his residence he could pick up 1½ ounces of meth.



