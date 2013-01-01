Latest News

Former MMA fighter starts new life in Watford City

Posted 2/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s not a racial reference or a stereotype. The term ‘black heart’ in the world of martial arts means you are weak and that your best isn’t good enough. Jordan Davidson is everything but a black heart. The 27-year-old Idaho native even has the saying ‘No Black Heart’ tattooed beneath his collarbone to remind him of the strength he is capable of.

“That tattoo is meaningful to him,” says mother Colleen. “The saying was given to him by his Jiu-Jitsu instructor in Coeur d’Alene.”

Just like a black belt, the term ‘no black heart’ must be earned, it is never given.

“I earned not having a black heart,” says Jordan Davidson, a former MMA fighter. “It comes from my upbringing and what happened to me on my last fight.”

The last fight Davidson speaks of occurred the evening of Feb. 22, 2013. And it held quite the unexpected ending for the fighter and his fans.

Only 3 seconds of the second quarter remained on the clock when Davidson was taken down by his ultimate rival who locked him into a rear-naked choke.

It was that night when Davidson’s career came halting to a stop and brought with it a near deadly throat injury that would redirect his life completely.

It would be a couple years later that the former MMA fighter would somehow find his way to Watford City with a much different way of life.

