Latest News

Former hospital, clinic to be sold

Posted 7/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

One year after the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) moved into its new 120,000 square foot, $75 million facility, the former hospital, clinic and two other properties in Watford City are going up for sale.

“While the former buildings have outlived their useful purpose as a hospital or a clinic, these building are able to be re-commissioned for numerous other purposes,” states Dan Kelly, MCHS CEO.

On Friday, July 12, the healthcare system board of trustees authorized the publication of a Request for Proposals in the McKenzie County Farmer for the acquisition of the former hospital, clinic and a single family home.

Kelly says that with several entities and various realtors expressing interest in submitting bids to purchase one or all of the entities in the bid package, he does not believe the healthcare system will have trouble selling the property.

