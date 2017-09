Latest News

Former deputy accused of sex acts with minor

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

Farmer Staff Reports

A former McKenzie County sheriff’s deputy is accused of a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

Bryton Michael Dahl, 22, of Williston, was charged last week Tuesday with felony corruption or solicitation of minors. Court documents say he and a 16-year-old boy had oral sex on about three occasions between January and March at Dahl’s Williston residence.

