Flu season expected to hit soon

Posted 10/18/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

There are only 18 documented cases of influenza in North Dakota so far for the 2017-18 flu season, according to the Center for Disease Control. But with flu season just around the corner, area health professionals are advising people to get their shots now.

“Now is a great time to get the flu vaccine,” said Jenna Wahlstrom, pharmacist at Larsen Service Drug. “I would assume that no one in the area has been exposed to influenza yet and you can be ready when cases start popping up.”

