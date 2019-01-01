Latest News

Fishing Derby planned for youth

Posted 5/29/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The 15th annual Children’s Fishing Durby is returning to Watford City.

Sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, and the city of Watford City, children 13 years old and younger get to participate in one of the most classic and beloved activities known to man - fishing!

The event will take place at the Watford City Fishing Pond from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

“It’s free fishing weekend, which is why we chose this date to do it,” says Josh Knutson with the McKenzie County Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service.

For parents out there who may feel a little unsure of how to prep their child for the event, have no fear because volunteers are near.

“Multiple people have already signed up to volunteer for the event,” says Knutson. “Whether it’s baiting the hook, or taking the fish off of one, there will be people around to assist with that.”

