First International named Extraordinary Bank of the Year

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

First International Bank & Trust, based in North Dakota with 27 branch locations across North Dakota, Minnesota and Arizona, was recently named the top extraordinary bank in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™ at the Best Banks in America™ Super Conference.

First International Bank & Trust was recognized as the 2018 Extraordinary Bank of the Year, a national honor for exemplary performance in five areas of banking: philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture, and financial literacy education.

“Being recognized as the 2018 Extraordinary Bank of the Year was an awesome accomplishment,” said Peter Stenehjem, fourth-generation banker and President of First International Bank & Trust.

